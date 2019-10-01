On September 21,2022 at approximately 10:23 PM the Vernon County Dispatch received a call from a passerby reporting a single vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 82 near the intersection of County Road V in the Town of Union.

The operator of the vehicle, Izaiah Mendoza, age 21 of Hillsboro was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated using the jaws of life by the Hillsboro Fire department. Mendoza was transported to St Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro by LaFarge Ambulance for his injuries.