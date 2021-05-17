The director of emergency preparedness at Tomah Health is among a group of health care professionals in Wisconsin recognized for making a significant contribution to rural health and the local community.

James Newlun has received the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative’s Rural Health Ambassador Award, which Cooperative Advocacy Director Jeremy Levin says recognizes health care employees who go above the call of duty.

Levin said about 20 people across the state will receive the award this year.

Newlun has been the emergency preparedness director at Tomah Health the last three years.

In addition to planning and directing all disaster response and crisis management activities at the hospital, Newlun is also the Juneau County village of Camp Douglas Fire Chief and Emergency Medical Services Chief.

The award was presented during a ceremony at Tomah Health as part of the hospital’s recognition of National Hospital Week.