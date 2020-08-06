Many associate the apple season with fall, but many of the early apple varieties are actually ready to pick.

raspberry season just ended, and now attention turns to apples. You can start picking a yellow variety called “Pristine.” Soon, “William’s Pride,” “Paula Red” and “Red Free” apples will be ready to go as well.

These apples are the nice eating apples, they’re not real crisp, they don’t store a long time but for the first apples of the season they’re a tasty summer treat.