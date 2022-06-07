The state Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation is reportedly examining the social media accounts and the computer and phone owned by the 56-year-old suspect accused of killing a judge. Authorities say retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer was targeted. A hit list containing 13 names was found in Douglas Uhde’s car. Investigators say they are tracing Uhd’s digital football to see if he had any ties to militia groups. Among the names on the list were Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Uhde is hospitalized where he is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.