Multiple vehicles driving on the interstate between Wisconsin Dells and Lyndon Station experienced flat tires last Wednesday. The flat tire barrage was caused by several drywall screws that ended up on the interstate road. Most of the flat tires occurred around 5pm last Wednesday near the Rocky Arbor exit near the Dells. State Troopers observed the area looking for screws on the roadway but none were located. Troopers cannot say whether there was malicious intent or if it was purely and accident. Despite the barrage of flat tires there were no accidents reported.