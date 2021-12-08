A fatal accident occurred on the Interstate near Wisconsin Dells Tuesday night December 7th.

A passenger car was traveling westbound on I90/94 in the area of Milepost 97. The passenger car was involved in a crash involving two Commercial Motor Vehicles. The crash resulted in one fatality and three injured persons. The roadway is closed due to the investigation and extensive recovery of the vehicles involved. The names have not been released but we do know that a 61 year old man from Amherst lost his life in the accident.