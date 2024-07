The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently investigating a crash on I-90/94 near

mile marker 68 eastbound involving one vehicle.

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time at exit 61/Highway 80 in New Lisbon.

One person was fatally injured as a result of the crash. The names of the occupants in the vehicle

will not be released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting the reconstruction and crash

investigation