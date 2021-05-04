On April 28th, the New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce presented Robin Blakey, owner of Indigo Rose Awareness Center with a ceremonial first dollar of profit.

Robin has been a traveling Medium and teaching the tools and techniques to navigate life with wisdom, peace, love and joy for many years. She recently opened a permanent location here in New Lisbon. You can book private or group psychic sessions through her website, stop in the log cabin, or find her list of classes and events on Facebook.

Find out more on Facebook @indigorosecenter their website indigorosecenter.com or by calling 608-406-4269. Stop in and visit at N7079 Highway 58, New Lisbon, WI 53950