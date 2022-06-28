A 34-year-old man from Indiana is accused of releasing four animals from the zoo in Baraboo earlier this month. Baraboo police say Aaron Hovis of West Lafayette is not in custody. Investigators say Hovis damaged locks and enclosures at the Oschner Park Zoo. Charges of criminal damage to property have been forwarded to the Sauk County district attorney’s office. Authorities say additional charges could be added. Three of the four animals have been rounded up and returned to the zoo. A Great Horned Owl named Linda is still missing.