On January 6, 2020, around 3:43pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving three vehicles at the State Highway 16 and County Highway M(to the north) intersection in the Tomah Township. It was reported that vehicles were blocking the westbound lane of traffic.

Officers located a black Ford F-150 with rear end damage, a red Saturn Vue with heavy front end damage and rear end damage, and a black Chevy Malibu with heavy front end damage. Witnesses observed the Chevy Malibu rear end the Saturn Vue at a high rate of speed as the Saturn Vue was stopping behind the Ford F-150 that was stopped for traffic turning in front of it. The Saturn Vue was forced into the rear end of the Ford F-150 and was struck again by the Chevy Malibu on the passenger side. The Chevy Malibu then struck the rear end of the Ford F-150.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was identified as Christina M. Dunigan of Melrose, the driver of the Saturn Vue was identified as Azure R. Kremer of Sparta, and the driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Matthew I. Oliver of Tomah. None of the subjects were injured during the crash. Christina was cited for inattentive driving.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oakdale Fire Department and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.