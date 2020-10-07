Reedsburg Area Medical Center is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, team members and communities safe and well. Beginning at 7am, Wednesday, October 7, our visitor guidelines will change until further notice.

Hospital inpatients – No visitors are allowed. Exceptions made for end-of-life situations and pediatric patients.

Hospital Birth Center patients – One symptom-free support person allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Clinic patients including Walk-In Care and hospital outpatient appointments – One symptom-free support person allowed for pediatric patients or those with special needs or needing assistance.

Surgery Center – One symptom-free support person per patient. This support person is to remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay, until discharge. We ask this support person remain in the patient’s room until the patient is discharged or provide a cell phone number to be contacted when the patient is ready for discharge. Surgery Center entrance remains locked. Please enter through the hospital main entrance.

Emergency Room – One symptom-free support person allowed. Exceptions may be considered for pediatric and end-of-life care so long as they are symptom free.

Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center Long Term Care residents – Closed to outside visitors except for end-of-life situations so long as they are symptom free. Assisted Living tenants – following the guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, scheduled outdoor visits allowed.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center continuously monitors the needs of our patients, team members and communities. Our commitment to safety has never wavered and never will. Absolutely everyone’s health, protection and safety is our number one priority. From our rigorous screening program to our stringent use of personal protective gear for us and you, rest assured you are in exceptional hands. Please do not postpone the healthcare you need. We are safely here for you.