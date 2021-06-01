Illinois Resident Facing 4th Offense OWI After being Pulled Over in Monroe County
Youa Vang Yang, 61 years of age, from Aurora, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. This incident took place on the Interstate in Monroe County on Saturday May 29th.
A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering SFSTs, the driver was arrested for OWI 4th offense.
Comments are closed.