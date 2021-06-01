Youa Vang Yang, 61 years of age, from Aurora, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. This incident took place on the Interstate in Monroe County on Saturday May 29th.

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering SFSTs, the driver was arrested for OWI 4th offense.