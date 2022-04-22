A 28-year-old Illinois man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for an armed robbery at a retail store in Lake Delton. Deon Brown had entered a guilty plea. He and an accomplice, Cortez Thurmond, robbed the Alpha Red Studio on July 28th, 2020. The pair then robbed Gifts of the World just a few minutes later. Video surveillance from the second robbery showed the suspects taking money from the store and its customers. U-S District Judge James Peterson noted that Brown’s use of a firearm during the robberies had a “terrorizing” effect on the victims. Thurmond was sentenced to more than eight years last month.