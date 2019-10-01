Michael D. Townsend, a 52 year old male from Hillsboro, Illinois has been charged with Extradition after fleeing from justice in Juneau County, Wisconsin.

On October 10th, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department received a felony warrant from McHenry County Sheriff’s Department in the State of Illinois. The arrest warrent was issued on August 21st for Aggravated DUI and Driving On A Revoked License.

A hold has been placed on Townsend who will be extradited from the State of Wisconsin to Illinois.