Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 1:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a report of a white colored pickup truck causing damage in a cornfield, along Rudie Road, north of Westby, WI and south of Cashton, WI. While officers were responding, the vehicle left the area traveling south on State Highway 27, toward Westby.

While officers were looking for the vehicle, the Monroe County Communications Center notified the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center of an earlier report of suspicious activity in the village of Cashton. The call involved what appeared to be the same vehicle while the operator was fueling the vehicle at a convenience store.

The vehicle was located traveling west on US Highway 14, west of the city of Westby. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was identified as Cody Alan Anderson, age 31, of Wallace, Idaho. Anderson was arrested for an impaired driving offense, Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On October 31, 2023, at 1:00 PM, Cody Anderson appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court and a $1,000.00 Cash Bond was ordered. At the time of this release, Anderson had not paid bail and remains in the Vernon County Detention Center. Anderson is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on December 6th, at 8:30 AM. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Westby Police Department, Coon Valley Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com