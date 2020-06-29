Hy-Vee recalls 12 additional salad products amid Cyclospora outbreak

Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across it’s eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, the grocer announced Saturday.

The potential contamination was announced by Fresh Express, who manufactures the product, after the FDA and CDC expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the Upper Midwest.

The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad the grocer pulled last week after the investigation was announced.

Hy-Vee has now recalled 13 private label bagged salad products