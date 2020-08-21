The federal Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) has ranked Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) third best in the nation for health care quality reporting and improvement measures. HRSA annually recognizes top performing states that achieve the highest quality-related reporting rates and levels of quality improvement over the previous 12-month period. Wisconsin’s CAHs came in third for 2020, behind just Virginia and South Carolina. Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume, rural facilities that are key health care safety-net providers serving Wisconsin’s rural population.

Wisconsin has a long history as a national health care quality leader, not only for patient outcomes but also in innovative transparency initiatives. WHA’s CheckPoint is one such initiative – a resource providing reliable, valid and consumerfocused measures of health care in Wisconsin that informs health care decisions and supports quality improvement activities.