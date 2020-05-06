The sunny rays of spring have arrived! If you are looking to get your hands in the dirt and start planning your garden, Nurses Helping Nurses has just the event to help meet your gardening and landscaping needs!

On Friday, June 19, from 4-7 pm, area gardeners, landscapers, and plant lovers are invited to join Nurses Helping Nurses at Uniquely Hostas in Elroy for a hosta walk and sale. Located at 205 Grove Avenue in Elroy, Uniquely Hostas offers a large collection of beautiful plants to meet any gardeners’ needs.

Those who attend can also enjoy a brat sale. Admission to this event is free. If you are purchasing hostas, cash, check or credit will be accepted.

This event is brought to you by Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go toward tuition reimbursement for Mile Bluff employees pursing or advancing nursing degrees.

For more information about this event, contact Erin at 608-847-9877.