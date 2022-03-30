A Monroe County jury has been seated and the homicide trial for a Tomah man accused of killing a three-year-old child is underway. W-K-B-T / T-V reports 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is accused of abusing the boy so badly he died in May 2019. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles told the court Kyson Rice had 200 bruises on his body and he had been hit in the head almost 30 times. The prosecutor says an autopsy showed the boy was beaten to death. Investigators say Anderson changed his story about what had happened several times.