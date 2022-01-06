The uniform jacket worn by an Adams County deputy has a big tear in it after officials say a homicide suspect tried to stab him. Timothy Owensby was arrested in the town of Springville Monday. The Adams County deputies were helping Sauk County take Owensby into custody. For 90 minutes the deputies tried to get the 31-year-old suspect to drop his knife. When less-lethal force was used to finally control him, Owensby is accused of trying to stab the deputy and saying he was going to kill them. He’s being held in the Adams County Jail after being medically cleared at a hospital.