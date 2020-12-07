Homicide charges have been requested in the overdose deaths and near deaths of several Adams County Residents. Michael Subera (38) of Arkdale is suspected of delivering heroin to two individuals that subsequently contributed to their deaths. Subera is also suspected of being in the chain of delivery of three additional non-fatal overdoses.

Ronald Serles (52) of Adams is suspected of delivering heroin/fentanyl to two individuals that required emergency medical intervention but survived.

The homicide charges stem from the ongoing death investigation of Brett Severin of Hancock and Hans Pietrzak of Adams. Both Pietrzak and Severin were victims of fatal overdoses in 2019.

Additional charges are the result of an investigation into a non-fatal overdose in the City of Adams in 2019. That investigation revealed Subera delivered heroin/fentanyl to Serles who then delivered the same heroin/fentanyl to two female victims. Serles was also the victim of a non-fatal overdoes during this incident.

The following alleged charges have been requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Subera: First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery x2

Reckless Injury – Drug Delivery x3

Delivery of a Narcotic Drug

Serles: Reckless Injury – Drug Delivery x2

Delivery of a Narcotic Drug

No further information is being released at this time.