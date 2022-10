After a 2 year absence the Holiday train is returning to the area. The Holiday train will roll into Wisconsin Dells around 2:45pm on Saturday December 10th. The Holiday Train will then move onto Mauston with an expected arrival time of 4pm, and then it will head off to Tomah with an expected arrival time of 5:25pm. The Holiday train will put on a short concert at each stop with performers Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott.