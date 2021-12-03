From the City of Mauston: Due to the extremely high rate of COVID in Juneau County, in fact the worst in the state, we’ve made some difficult decisions. Regrettably, we find it necessary to cancel the 2021 Holiday Parade that was scheduled for tonight, Friday December 3rd, as well as the Holiday Train Viewing Party that was scheduled for Saturday December 18th. We understand the disappointment and unfortunate timing of these decisions, but the increasing public health threat outweighs the excitement and anticipation for these events. We’d like to thank the event organizers and all those who planned to participate. We wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season. Stay safe and healthy!