Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin Dells is back open as of Monday afternoon for the first time since late last week. What was called a “system issue” shut down the casino early Friday morning. Other Ho-Chunk casinos in Madison, Black River Falls, Nekoosa, Wittenberg and Tomah aren’t affected. Executive Manager John Phillipp in a statement thanked the I-T management team for working “tirelessly” to fix the issue. He also said during the closure they took the time to “deep clean the entire property.”