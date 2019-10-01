On November 15th, 2022 at 7:38am, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a 2-vehicle-crash at the intersection of State Highway 80 and County Road EE, in the town of Greenwood, south of Hillsboro.

46-year-old Charles B. Schuster from Menomonee Falls, WI was traveling west on County Road EE in his 2019 GMC Sierra. Schuster was slowing for the intersection of State Highway 80 when he began to skid on the snow covered road. Schuster slid past the stop sign and missed striking a school bus that was traveling north on State Highway 80. 46-year-old Kimberly A. Darcy-Liska was traveling south on State Highway 80 in her Lexus SUV. Darcy-Liska vehicle struck the rear of Schuster’s pick-up. Schuster’s vehicle went into a ditch and struck a road sign.

Darcy-Liska was treated and transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service to Gundersen St. Joseph’s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Schuster denied any injuries and declined transport.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and Petersen Wrecker Service.