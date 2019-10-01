On Sunday evening, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center

received a report of a motorcycle crash on Dutch Hollow Road, rural La Farge, WI, in the town of

Whitestown.

A group of two motorcycles were traveling west when the operator in the lead suddenly stopped to avoid an

object thrown into the roadway by a juvenile.

While attempting to stop the second motorcyclist, Caridad “Cari” Faye Gonzales, age 23, of Hillsboro, WI

went over the handlebars and came to rest beneath the motorcycle. Although Gonzales was injured, the

high level of safety equipment and clothing is credited for minimizing the severity of the injuries. La Farge

Area Ambulance transported Gonzales to Vernon Memorial Healthcare. She was treated and released with

follow-up care at Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro later in the week. Sheriff Torgerson spoke with

Gonzales and she hopes her story will encourage other motorcyclists to wear helmets, eye protection, and

protective clothing.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Area Ambulance.

The juvenile matter will be referred to the Vernon County Department of Human Services.

The incident remains under investigation.