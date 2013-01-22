Hillsboro High School reported, September 23, the district has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the district total to 3. The district has reported no cases at Hillsboro Elementary, and 3 at Hillsboro MS/HS.

At this time they have no confirmed or suspected transmission within the school environment. County Health officials will personally notify anyone who has been identified as a close contact to the confirmed cases. Notification will occur as soon as possible.