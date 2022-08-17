Hillsboro School District received a perfect audit! District Business Manager, Mindy Boldon, received a surprise commendation from the Hillsboro School Board for her work during the annual audit. Mrs. Boldon worked closely with District Administrative Assistant, Nancy Schaller, in preparation for the annual audit, and their precision and rigor earned the district a perfect audit.

Mrs. Boldon has been asked to take on the role of mentor for the WASBO Mentorship Program, and will begin advising new business managers this year.