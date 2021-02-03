On February 1, 2021 at 1:28 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified about an ATV crash west of Hillsboro on County Highway F. A rural Hillsboro man lost control of his ATV while operating eastbound on County Highway F. The operator tried to regain control and in the process was ejected off the ATV. The ATV continued into the ditch where it came to rest on its wheels.

The ATV operator was transported to Gundersen Health St. Joseph by Hillsboro Ambulance with severe injuries. A short time later Gunderson-Air flew the ATV operator to Gundersen Health. County Highway F remained fully closed while officials cleared the scene.

There were no other passengers on the ATV and the operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The name of the operator has been released as 36 year old Adam Hemmersbach of Hillsboro. Hemmersbach lost his life due to his injuries.