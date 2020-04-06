On Sunday April 5th, 2020 an officer from the City of Adams Police Department located a vehicle whos owner is known to have a suspended license. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on E Ann St at S Grant St in the City of Adams. The vehicle fled fromt eh officer driving eastbound on E Ann St at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued out of the city on CTH M. The pursuit continued toward the east side of Adams County with the Officer and Deputies pursuing the suspect. During the pursuit speeds reached 120 MPH with reports the suspect was crossing the center line, passing in no passing zones and not stopping at stop signs.

The pursuit concluded when the suspect crashed his vehicle in the area of CTH G and Buttercup Ave. There the suspect was identified as Jacob Schmidtke 19 of Adams. Schmidtke was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Adams County Jail.

A charge of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer and other citations are being requested through the Adams County District Attorneys Office. The City of Adams Police Department was assisted by the Adams County Sheriffs Office , Town of Rome Police Department and Waushara EMS. No other civilian vehicles were involved or contacted.