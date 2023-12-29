On 12/29/2023 at approximately 1:56 AM, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 16 near Hammer Road, just west of Sparta. The suspect vehicle fled at speeds in excess of 100 MPH and led law enforcement on a 3.29 mile pursuit. The pursuit started on Hammer Road and was terminated at 1:59 AM on County Highway BC, just north of Highway 16. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sparta Police Department Officers, and Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers flooded the area and began searching for the vehicle.

At 2:10 AM, a Monroe County Deputy located the suspect vehicle on County Highway BC near Garden Ave. The deputy initiated a second traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over without further incident. The driver was identified as Steven M. Pierce, 39 years old, from Tomah. Steven was subsequently arrested for:

346.63(1)(a): Operating While Intoxicated 4th (Felony)

346.04(3): Fleeing/Eluding an Officer (Felony)

346.62(2): Reckless Driving Endangering Safety

Steven was booked in and held at the Monroe County Jail. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.