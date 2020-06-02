With the start of June, a very summer-like pattern moves overhead. The warmest air of the season is expected on Tuesday. The heat and humidity along with an approaching cold front will fuel a line of strong to severe storms by the evening and overnight hours. This has prompted a “First Alert Weather Day” to be issued for Tuesday.

TEMPERATURES

Mainly sunny skies through the day Tuesday will allow temperatures to climb to around the 90 degree mark. Factor in the heat and humidity and heat index readings could approach 100 degrees.

It has been awhile since southern Wisconsin has seen temperatures this warm. Be sure to use caution if working or spending long amounts of time outside Tuesday. Stay hydrated and don’t over exert yourself.

SEVERE THREAT

By Tuesday evening, a line of storms will be moving in our direction form the north. This is likely to be on the strong to severe side as it moves into southern Wisconsin. Numerous severe storms are possible across the northern half of the area with activity becoming a bit more scattered south of Madison.

All severe threats will be on the table from gusty winds, hail, flooding, to an isolated tornado. This will likely be one of our more significant chances of severe weather so far this season.

Heat Awareness Day

The arrival of June means people across Wisconsin can expect hotter temperatures across the state in the months ahead. To help encourage everyone to be prepared, Gov. Tony Evers has declared this Wednesday, June 3 Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

“While the warmer weather is great for spending time outdoors, the heat can turn dangerous quickly if you’re not ready,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “That’s why it is so important for everyone to be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illness and what they can do to remain safe when temperatures climb.”

In 2019, preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show five people died in Wisconsin due to heat-related causes. In the last five years, at least 17 people have died in Wisconsin and thousands of residents have fallen ill or been hospitalized due to heat-related conditions.

Those most vulnerable include very young children, the elderly, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure. Individuals who are overweight or on certain medications may also be more susceptible to illnesses during extreme heat events.

Many victims of heat-related illnesses are elderly or have mobility issues. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it’s especially important to make sure those who are socially isolated are remaining safe when temperatures climb.

The inside of a car can be especially dangerous. On an 80-degree Fahrenheit day, temperatures in a vehicle parked in direct sunlight can climb almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Never leave a child or pet inside a parked car. Leaving a window cracked is not enough.

Tips for staying safe during extreme heat: