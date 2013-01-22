A Wonewoc man is facing multiple charges after a February 21st disturbance in Mauston. Authorities were dispatched to a Mill Street residence in Mauston for an ongoing physical disturbance. A female victim had a bump on her forehead. She told authorities 41 year old Kyle Kannenberg had head-butted her forehead after she had confronted him. Kannenberg was also accused of pushing a minor. Authorities placed Kannenberg under arrest. Law enforcement also located a crystal like substance in Kannenbergs “Work Room”. Kannenberg faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.