A 34-year-old Hales Corners man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery in a beating at the Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park. The charge carries a hate crime modifier after Bradley Davis allegedly attacked the victim because he thought he was Mexican. Davis initially told investigators he was the victim of a hate crime, saying five “Mexicans” threatened him. The victim’s daughter tells a different story, saying Davis cursed at her father, called him a “Mexican,” and punched him in the head until he was unconscious.