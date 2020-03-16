The Hatch Public Library values the health and safety of the community above all.

Therefore, in response to public health concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Hatch Public Library will be CLOSING, starting Wednesday, March 18, at 5 PM. This closure includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs, and deliveries. While the Library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use our online resources and e-books, available on our website, www.hatchpubliclibrary.org.

Patrons can rest assured they will not incur overdue charges as all materials checked out before March 18, will not be due until at least April 6.

Library leadership will be constantly monitoring developments and will be notifying the public as soon as the situation changes and the Library is safe to re-open.