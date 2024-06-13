Strong Bodies is a FREE strength training program for adults of all ages. Classes will be held at HPL with an online instructor on Mondays and Fridays June 17th-August 9th at 8:00 AM. Registration is required. You do not have to be able to attend every class to participate. Register online at: https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_bBMv2P8DYBH0Tc2. Strong Bodies is offered in part through Juneau County UW-Extension with instructor Angela (angela.desmith@wisc.edu).