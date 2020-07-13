Hatch Library has made curbside pickup service even more convenient! On-Demand Curbside Service is now available Monday through Thursday 9-6 and Saturdays 9-2! Call (608) 847-4454 or go online at https://www.hatchpubliclibrary.org/ to order books and other library materials. Once your materials are ready, you will receive either an email, text, or phone call letting you know they are available for pickup. Pull in to one of our numbered parking stalls in front of the library during curbside hours and call us to let us know you are here. They will run your materials out to your car.