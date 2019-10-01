Gundersen St. Joseph’s is proud to announce the addition of Beth Gagliardo, PA-C to their team of dedicated healthcare professionals. Beth brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the community specifically in adult and geriatric medicine.

Beth received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Albany Medical College in 2014 and her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the State University of New York at Geneseo in 2010.

Prior to joining Gundersen St. Joseph’s, Beth worked as a Physician Assistant for Kindred House Calls, providing in-home primary care services to house-bound patients in the Austin and San Antonio area. She has experience with chronic condition care management and home health services in adult and geriatric populations. Beth has also been involved in care coordination for assisted-living residents and the management of geriatric psychiatric conditions.

“We are thrilled to have Beth join our team,” says Kristie McCoic, administrator at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “Her experience in geriatric medicine and dedication to providing quality patient-focused care will be a great addition to our team. We know patients are going to like her a lot.”

Beth will be working alongside Andrea Anderson, PA-C, and Zachary Meyer, MD, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hillsboro Clinic and will be providing primary care services to residents at Elroy Health Services.