Gundersen St. Joseph’s patients who need copies of medical records or to discuss billing can visit the renovated clinic at 300 Water Ave.

The Lakeside Support Services Building, which opens March 2, houses support staff, such as Health Information Management, Referrals and Prior Authorization, Quality and Education, Billing and Information Systems.

Renovations include a new entrance and interior layout. New siding to match the new hospital will be installed at a later date.

The building is open to patients 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.