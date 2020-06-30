Gundersen St. Joseph’s Lakeside Support Services Building, 300 Water Ave., reopened to the public after being closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

Patients who have questions about their bill or who need copies of their medical records, can visit the Lakeside Support Services Building for assistance. All visitors must wear a mask and observe physical distancing rules.

Medical records can be contacted by dialing (608) 489-8356 and billing enquiries can be made to (608) 489-8198 and individuals are encouraged to call ahead when possible so that items can be prepared and your visit can be as short as possible.



