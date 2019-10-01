The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) once again recognized Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics as a top quartile performer in Quality and Patient Perspective for 2021 as part of the performance leadership award program. This is the second consecutive year that Gundersen St. Joe’s has received this recognition.

“We have a phenomenal team at St. Joe’s and I’m so proud that their high performance has been recognized once again,” said Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics Administrator Kristie McCoic. “We’re a very dedicated and innovative organization. We like to push the boundaries of what rural healthcare is and advocate for our patients and community inside and outside our walls. The quality of care and the patient experience are at the heart of everything we do.”

The Performance Leadership Award program utilizes the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® to recognize top quartile performance among Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals. Based entirely on publicly available data sources, the INDEX methodology is the data foundation for several industry-leading rural recognition programs, rural health safety net-related research, and legislative initiatives. Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th percentile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for Quality, Outcomes, or Patient Perspective.

“We are proud to mark this year’s National Rural Health Day by recognizing rural hospitals’ steadfast commitment to serving their communities and delivering high quality care,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “In the face of tremendous challenges, these top quartile performers continue to exemplify the power of rural and create a blueprint for excellence in quality, outcomes and patient perspectives.”

National Rural Health Day is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of November and is an opportunity to “Celebrate the Power of Rural” by honoring the selfless, community-minded spirit that prevails in rural America.

The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health also honored Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics, Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics and Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics.