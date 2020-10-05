Gundersen St. Joseph’s is launching its first ever drive-thru flu shot clinic.

The drive-thru flu shot clinics will be hosted at the following dates and locations:

Sat. Oct. 17. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Outside Gundersen Wonewoc Clinic. Railroad St., Wonewoc.

Sat. Oct. 24. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fairgrounds, Elroy

Sat. Nov. 7. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. High School Parking Lot, Hillsboro

Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. Flu shots can be administered only to adults over 18. Call (608) 489-8280 to make an appointment. Masks should be worn by everyone in the vehicle.

Gundersen St. Joseph’s clinics are also offering the flu vaccine for all ages by appointment during regular business hours. Patients can now receive their flu shots at their scheduled appointments, and hospitalized patients are offered vaccination against influenza prior to discharge.

It is especially important for people who are considered at high risk for problems with the flu to be vaccinated including:

Children between 6 and 23 months of age

Those age 65 and over

Pregnant women in their second and third trimester

People with health conditions such as heart or lung problems, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, asthma, etc.

Residents of long-term care facilities

Healthcare workers

In order to be able to staff this event, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hillsboro clinic will be closed on these dates. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/flu