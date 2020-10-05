Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans drive-thru flu shot clinics
Gundersen St. Joseph’s is launching its first ever drive-thru flu shot clinic.
The drive-thru flu shot clinics will be hosted at the following dates and locations:
- Sat. Oct. 17. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Outside Gundersen Wonewoc Clinic. Railroad St., Wonewoc.
- Sat. Oct. 24. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fairgrounds, Elroy
- Sat. Nov. 7. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. High School Parking Lot, Hillsboro
Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. Flu shots can be administered only to adults over 18. Call (608) 489-8280 to make an appointment. Masks should be worn by everyone in the vehicle.
Gundersen St. Joseph’s clinics are also offering the flu vaccine for all ages by appointment during regular business hours. Patients can now receive their flu shots at their scheduled appointments, and hospitalized patients are offered vaccination against influenza prior to discharge.
It is especially important for people who are considered at high risk for problems with the flu to be vaccinated including:
- Children between 6 and 23 months of age
- Those age 65 and over
- Pregnant women in their second and third trimester
- People with health conditions such as heart or lung problems, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, asthma, etc.
- Residents of long-term care facilities
- Healthcare workers
In order to be able to staff this event, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hillsboro clinic will be closed on these dates. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/flu
