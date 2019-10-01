Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering convenient, drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics in October to protect patients and communities.

Clinics will held at:

Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital parking lot in Hillsboro 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9

Elroy Fairgrounds 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 23

Wonewoc School parking lot 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30

Flu shots can be given to patients 6 months and older. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to patients 12 years and older. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. Call (608) 489-8280 to make an appointment. Please wear a mask while receiving the vaccines.

Gundersen St. Joseph’s clinics are also offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines by appointment during regular business hours.

To staff this event, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hillsboro Clinic will be closed during the drive-thru clinics. Urgent care is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital.