COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising locally and nationally, driven almost entirely by the highly contagious Delta variant and by those who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

About 85% of Gundersen Health System staff have voluntarily received a free, safe COVID-19 vaccine since they first became available. Gundersen staff continue to follow measures – wearing masks and eye protection, safe distancing, thorough hand hygiene, and regular deep cleaning – to ensure health and safety at all locations.

As an added step, Gundersen is announcing all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021. Gundersen joins dozens of local and regional health systems, schools and organizations in requiring vaccination to protect against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine is free, is proven to be safe, and is the surest way to protect everyone against this virus. Anyone age 12 and older, patients and non-patients, can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Gundersen. Visit gundersenhealth.org/vaccine for information on vaccine eligibility and scheduling an appointment.