Gundersen St. Joseph’s is excited to announce the expansion of services for cancer patients in our area.

St. Joe’s has been providing limited oncology services out of its specialty clinic in Hillsboro for several years but expanded further in the fall of 2023. “Oncology has a wide spectrum of cases, and every case is different,” says Layne Hammer, manager of surgery and specialty services at Gundersen St. Joseph’s. “It is complex, has higher risks, and involves many departments both at St. Joseph’s and at Gundersen’s La Crosse hospital. We needed to take our time scaling this service to ensure we could confidently and safely provide care to our patients.”

Oncology services are under the direction of Kurt Oettel, MD, medical oncologist and department chair at Gundersen Health System who sees patients in Hillsboro. “It’s been very rewarding to be able to bring this service to this community,” says Oettel. “The team at St. Joe’s has been excellent to work with.”

However, due to the complex nature of oncology, Dr. Oettel stresses the importance of patient-centered care, “Each case is different and, based on potential side effects and complications, St. Joe’s may not be the best place for a patient to receive care. This is why it’s important for us to work side-by-side with the patient and their family and consider all the factors in play.”

Patients who are receiving cancer treatments within the Gundersen and Bellin Health System, soon to become Emplify health, can speak with their oncologist about receiving care at St. Joseph’s.

Patients who are receiving treatment under the direction of a non-Gundersen/Bellin physician could still obtain care at St. Joseph’s, but coordination with a Gundersen/Bellin oncologist, like Dr. Oettel, would be necessary. This is to ensure patient-specific care plans and safety protocols are communicated.

For more information on oncology services at Gundersen St. Joseph’s, please call (608) 489-8149.