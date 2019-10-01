We are facing a dire situation together. Gundersen Health System hospitals are at or near capacity with patients struggling with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses and injuries.

If we do not get COVID-19 under control here, Gundersen will struggle to provide hospital care and services for COVID and non-COVID patients alike. Please help us control the spread of COVID-19 and ease stress on our hospitals and staff.

COVID patient care

Gundersen providers are now caring for 40 to 50 patients with COVID-19 daily, most of them in our La Crosse Hospital. About 80% of those patients are unvaccinated. Since the start of the pandemic, Gundersen has cared for about 2,100 people hospitalized with COVID-19. This includes more than 850 patients since July 1, 2021, and more than 1,200 patients since January 1, 2021. Looking nationally, more than 125,000 new COVID cases being reported every day, and more than 1,000 Americans are dying every day from COVID according to the CDC.

Omicron variant

In just a month, the COVID-19 Omicron variant has spread across the world and has been detected here at home. This variant is more contagious than previous strains, and Gundersen is expecting Omicron to cause a surge of patients this winter. To protect yourself and others against Omicron, the best defense is to receive the maximum number of vaccine doses allowable for your age and risk group.