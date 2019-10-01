On January 23, 2022 at 12:14 a.m. the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence that sustained damage as a result of gunfire. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene. At 12:47 a.m. the Juneau County Communications Center received a second complaint similar in nature. The shootings occurred in Armenia and Necedah Townships in northern Juneau County. Both residences were occupied. The subjects inside the residences were nearly struck. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office believes these shootings are random. If anyone has any information regarding these shootings please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.