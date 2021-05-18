On behalf of the WADA Scholarship Committee and the WADA Executive Board, I would like to inform you of a WADA scholarship recipient in your area. Below is a list of 2021 WADA scholarship winners.

Ella Plueger – Tomah High School

Tiana Gertsenberger – Tomahawk High School

Max Vander Werff – Central Wisconsin Christian High School

Serena Schalk – Lomira High School

Casey Christiansen – Wilmot High School

Emma Gruen – Royall High School

The names of the six WADA Scholarship recipients will be posted to the WADA website www.gowada.org and they will be recognized with an announcement at the 2021 Fall WADA Convention. Recipients will receive a $500 scholarship after the completion of their 1st semester of secondary schooling.