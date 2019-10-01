It’s complicating the resettlement process – a growing number of female Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are getting pregnant. Some of them are still waiting to be resettled. Military officials report almost 500 afghan women have been pregnant on the Wisconsin base since they started arriving in August. Pregnant refugees in their third trimester are given priority to be permanently resettled faster than the general population. Base officials are working with local hospitals on the deliveries. Classes and support groups for new and expecting mothers are being held.