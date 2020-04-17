Grant Opportunity for Small Businesses with 3-20 Employees
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation – in partnership with Vistaprint and a coalition of supporting companies, foundations, and philanthropic donors – is working to provide financial relief through the Save Small Business Fund.
The Fund is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States, including chambers of commerce. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community.
The grant application will go live on Monday, April 20 at 2:00 PM CDT. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund and to apply for a grant, visit savesmallbusiness.com.
